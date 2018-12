مشاهدة مباراة أرسنال وهدرسفيلد بث مباشر اليوم 8-12-2018 الدوري الإنجليزي

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil (R) vies with Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 12, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)