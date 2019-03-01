تركيا تهدد السياح وتصفهم بالأعداء.. سنعتقل من يخططون لقضاء عطلتهم هنا

متابعات- الوئام

هدد وزير الداخلية التركي سليمان صويلو، من وصفهم بأعداء تركيا الذين يخططون لقضاء عطلتهم فيها.

وقال “صويلو”، في مقطع فيديو باللغة التركية: “من يكنون العداء لتركيا ويخططون لقضاء عطلتهم فيها، سيتم احتجازهم في المطار بينما تعد الشرطة رزمة من الملفات عنهم”.

Those who horbor hostility towards #Turkey abroad while planning to spend their vacations in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city Antalya will be detained at airports as police prepare piles of files about them, says Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. pic.twitter.com/KtwoOFq8sL

— Nordic Monitor (@nordicmonitor) February 27, 2019