تركيا تهدد السياح وتصفهم بالأعداء.. سنعتقل من يخططون لقضاء عطلتهم هنا

تركيا تهدد السياح وتصفهم بالأعداء.. سنعتقل من يخططون لقضاء عطلتهم هنا
متابعات- الوئام

هدد وزير الداخلية التركي سليمان صويلو، من وصفهم بأعداء تركيا الذين يخططون لقضاء عطلتهم فيها.

وقال “صويلو”، في مقطع فيديو باللغة التركية: “من يكنون العداء لتركيا ويخططون لقضاء عطلتهم فيها، سيتم احتجازهم في المطار بينما تعد الشرطة رزمة من الملفات عنهم”.

