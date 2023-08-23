أفيال تهاجم تجمع ديني في سريلانكا

هاجم عدد من الأفيال عشرات الأشخاص خلال نشاط ديني بوذي يقام سنويًا في سريلانكا، وأسفر عن وقوع إصابات عدة في صفوف المشاركين في الاحتفال الديني.

وتظهر الفيديوهات التي وثقت الحادث، هجوم 5 فيلة صغيرة مزينة بأغطية زخرفية في الاحتفال الديني على عشرات المشاركين في الاحتفال الديني الذي ينظم منذ قرون.

ووثق فيديو أحد الفيلة وهو يزيل الملابس المزخرفة عنه ويتوجه نحو أحد شوارع كاندي، بينما تولى عدد من الأشخاص مطاردته.

Man says "take care of children" Does he know that these elephants were children to mothers ONCE UPON A TIME before they were ripped AWAY from them to parade in #KandyEsalaPerahera the #CruelestElephantShow on earth @RW_UNP pls BE first President to do #PeraheraWithoutElephants pic.twitter.com/XlwdYv4sbE — RARE Sri Lanka (@RARE_SriLanka) August 22, 2023

تسبب هجوم الأفيال في حادثة تدافع في "إيسالا بيراهيرا"، وهو مقصد ديني شهير في كاندي، يواجه انتقادات شديدة لأن القائمين عليه يعاملون الحيوانات بقسوة، ويطالب ناشطون في مجال حماية الحيوانات بوضع حد لاستخدام الأفيال في الاحتفال.