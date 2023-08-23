منوعات

أفيال تهاجم تجمع ديني في سريلانكا

23 أغسطس 2023 · < 1 minutes

هاجم عدد من الأفيال عشرات الأشخاص خلال نشاط ديني بوذي يقام سنويًا في سريلانكا، وأسفر عن وقوع إصابات عدة في صفوف المشاركين في الاحتفال الديني.

وتظهر الفيديوهات التي وثقت الحادث، هجوم 5 فيلة صغيرة مزينة بأغطية زخرفية في الاحتفال الديني على عشرات المشاركين في الاحتفال الديني الذي ينظم منذ قرون.

ووثق فيديو أحد الفيلة وهو يزيل الملابس المزخرفة عنه ويتوجه نحو أحد شوارع كاندي، بينما تولى عدد من الأشخاص مطاردته.

تسبب هجوم الأفيال في حادثة تدافع في "إيسالا بيراهيرا"، وهو مقصد ديني شهير في كاندي، يواجه انتقادات شديدة لأن القائمين عليه يعاملون الحيوانات بقسوة، ويطالب ناشطون في مجال حماية الحيوانات بوضع حد لاستخدام الأفيال في الاحتفال.