مروحيات باكستانية تحاول إنقاذ أطفال عالقين داخل عربة “تلفريك” على ارتفاع مئات الأمتار

تدخلت مروحيات عسكرية وقوات خاصة في عملية إنقاذ 6 أطفال عالقين في عربة كهربائية معلقة (تلفريك) مكسورة وعلى وشك السقوط من ارتفاعها فوق نهر في إقليم خيبر بختونخوا الجبلي.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام باكستانية، أن 6 تلاميذ وومعلمين اثنين عالقين في عربة "التلفريك" بعد انقطاع بعض الكابلات الخاصة بالقاطرة.

وقال المسؤول المحلي طاهر أيوب، إنهم كانوا في طريقهم إلى المدرسة في الصباح وكانوا يمرون فوق واد عميق عندما انكسرت بعض الكابلات الممسكة بعربة التلفريك، مضيفًا أنهم عالقون على ارتفاع "مئات الأمتار" فوق الأرض.

